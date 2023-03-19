HamberMenu
Fallen jawans honoured on CRPF Anniversary Day

March 19, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau
Jawans paying tributes to their fallen colleagues, during the 84th CRPF Anniversary Day at Kalikiri in Annamayya district on Sunday.

The 84th Anniversary Day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was celebrated at CIAT-CRPF Unit at Kalikiri in Annamayya district on Sunday. Commandant K.C. Nirmal received the guard of honour from CRPF personnel and and paid floral tributes to the fallen jawans. Mr. Nirmal said the CRPF, established in 1939, gradually grew into an elite combat force of the country. For the past several decades, it remained a formidable force against Left-wing extremism. As part of the celebration, volleyball and other sports and games were organised for the personnel, and prizes were distributed to the winners. Later, the soldiers took part in the Bada Khana event.

