Fall in positivity rate encouraging, but more testing needed: Kurnool Collector

With the test positivity rate coming down from August 10, Kurnool District Collector G. Veerapandian on Tuesday has asked the medical officers to test more number of people and isolate the symptomatic in COVID Care Centres and ensure that death rate does not increase.

There were 830 new cases in Kurnool district and 443 in Anantapur district as of Tuesday morning, with nine deaths recorded in both the districts taking the toll to 238 and 306. Compared to the national and State’s average of 1.93% and 0.92% respectively, the average death rate in Anantapur was 0.78% and 0.87% in Kurnool district.

Taking the moment to appreciate the collective hard work put in by all officials for the past five months in bringing down the incidence of new cases, the Collector, on a cautionary note, added that testing should go on an equal, if not higher, pace. Currently, the district is collecting 8,000 samples every day, which should be maintained and increased whenever possible, he said.

With an increase in sample testing, test positivity might also increase, but that was not of concern as it would enable the medical staff to act faster and isolate those infected and save others, the Collector said. More number of COVID Care Centres would be opened in the smaller towns of the district based on the need, he asserted.

Recovered volunteer to donate plasma

In all, 64 recovered persons volunteered to donate plasma in Kurnool district and registered their names and addresses for the same.

A local organisation Spandana has been raising awareness for the past three days among people on the need for plasma donation, at the TIDCO COVID Care Centres on the Ring Road, said its director Suresh. “Our aim is to bring together at least 100 donors who would be willing to donate as and when demand comes from the Government General Hospital,” he added.