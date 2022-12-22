Fall in PM10 concentration helps improve air quality in 11 cities of A.P. in four years

December 22, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Annual average is still at more than permissible limit in five cities including Vijayawada and Vizag

Tharun Boda

Air quality in 11 cities and towns of Andhra Pradesh improved in terms of Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter 10 (PM10) in four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a report submitted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the ongoing Rajya Sabha session on the improvement of air quality under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) on Thursday, it was stated that across the country, 95 cities recorded less concentration of PM10 in the air in the fiscal year 2021-22 compared to average concentration recorded in 2017-18.

In Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada and Vizianagaram witnessed the lower average concentration of PM10. All these towns and cities are part of the NCAP under which a total of 13 non-attainment cities from the State were selected and provided with funds to improve air quality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The average PM10 concentration in Anantapur came down to 52 in 2021-22 from 78 in 2017-2018. Similarly, in Chittoor it came down to 49 from 70, in Eluru it reduced to 65 from 72, in Guntur to 58 from 66, in Kadapa to 54 from 75, in Kurnool to 61 from 79, in Nellore to 55 from 64, in Ongole to 52 from 65, in Rajamahendravaram to 68 from 85, in Vijayawada to 68 from 85 and in Vizianagaram it decreased to 71 from 72.

However, the annual average PM10 concentration in Eluru, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam was still at a harmful level of 60 ug/m3.

In Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, the PM10 concentration did not come down compared to the previous years.

All the 13 cities covered under the NCAP got funds to the tune of ₹232.36 crore in 2021-2022 and ₹241.86 crore has been allocated for the year 2022-23 as on December 15, 2022.

Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam got more than ₹100 crore each per year.

PM10 is a complex mixture of suspended solid and liquid particles less than or equal to 10 micrometres in diameter. They are mostly caused due to dust and smoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US