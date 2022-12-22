Fall in PM10 concentration helps improve air quality in 11 cities of A.P. in four years

December 22, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Air quality in 11 cities and towns of Andhra Pradesh improved in terms of Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter 10 (PM10) in four years.

In a report submitted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the ongoing Rajya Sabha session on the improvement of air quality under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) on Thursday, it was stated that across the country, 95 cities recorded less concentration of PM10 in the air in the fiscal year 2021-22 compared to average concentration recorded in 2017-18.

In Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada and Vizianagaram witnessed the lower average concentration of PM10. All these towns and cities are part of the NCAP under which a total of 13 non-attainment cities from the State were selected and provided with funds to improve air quality.

The average PM10 concentration in Anantapur came down to 52 in 2021-22 from 78 in 2017-2018. Similarly, in Chittoor it came down to 49 from 70, in Eluru it reduced to 65 from 72, in Guntur to 58 from 66, in Kadapa to 54 from 75, in Kurnool to 61 from 79, in Nellore to 55 from 64, in Ongole to 52 from 65, in Rajamahendravaram to 68 from 85, in Vijayawada to 68 from 85 and in Vizianagaram it decreased to 71 from 72.

However, the annual average PM10 concentration in Eluru, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam was still at a harmful level of 60 ug/m3.

In Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, the PM10 concentration did not come down compared to the previous years.

All the 13 cities covered under the NCAP got funds to the tune of ₹232.36 crore in 2021-2022 and ₹241.86 crore has been allocated for the year 2022-23 as on December 15, 2022.

Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam got more than ₹100 crore each per year.

PM10 is a complex mixture of suspended solid and liquid particles less than or equal to 10 micrometres in diameter. They are mostly caused due to dust and smoke.