Fall in line or face revocation of your passports: DIG

Anantapur Range Deputy Inspector General Kanthi Rana Tata has sought the cooperation of all people in enforcing the lockdown due to the threat of COVID-19 and has asked all those returning from foreign countries to report to the police, undergo medical checks, be in isolation or face revocation of their passports.

“We have noticed that some youth and elderly are coming out on the streets under some pretext or other. They can be arrested and booked under IPC Section 188,” said Mr. Kanthi Rana at a press conference here on Tuesday evening.

Anantapur police placed road blocks at many places in the city and did not allow people to use the flyovers and some main thoroughfares to curtail the movement.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police B. Sathya Yesu Babu went round the city along with Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Veeraraghava Reddy and inspected the areas. The SP visited Saptagiri Circle, Srikantam Circle, Clock Tower and other densely populated areas.

Notice served on shop

Mr. Yesu Babu said stern measures would be taken if people did not adhere to the State government and Centre’s directive on lockdown and self-isolation of the symptomatic persons. Asking the police personnel to be sensitive towards those going on emergencies, he directed the officials to be strict with people who lingered outside aimlessly.

Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu on Tuesday went round the city to find out if all the shops and establishments adhered to the norms and served notice on Pavithra Hydermarket in Ramnagar for failing to provide hand sanitisers to the customers coming into the shop.

The Legal Metrology Department officials conducted checks on medical, grocery shops and milk vendors if they were selling items above the MRP.