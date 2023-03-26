Fake Twitter account of IAS officer continues to seek donations even after CID registers case

March 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

A fake Twitter handle impersonating an IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh continued to seek donations even after the Crime Investigation Department of the State took up the case. The IAS officer, Joint Commissioner, Grama Sachivalayams and Ward Sachivalayams Department, Vikas Marmat, whose identity is being misused to dupe Twitter users on the pretext of collecting donations for sick children, has recently lodged a complaint with the CID.

The State government’s Factcheck also cautioned the people on Monday that the account is not owned by the IAS officer and announced that an FIR has been registered. After being called out by AP Factcheck, the tweet seeking donations via direct messages (chat) has been deleted by the accused.

Surprisingly, the people behind the fake account which has over 5,700 followers changed the username and continued to not only post personal pictures of the IAS officer and his family members but also resorted to the collection of money through UPI on the pretext of saving a sick child. The account shared pictures of an ailing child and his mother and also a PhonePe QR code and UPI IDs on Sunday.

When the account was first called out by AP Factcheck it had only 5,300 followers.

There are several such fake accounts created in the name of various IAS and IPS officers across the country. Another fake account in the name of Devyani Singh, IRS, was used to amplify the ‘fake donation campaign’.

The miscreants collect information and pictures of the officers from their profiles in other social networking apps such as Instagram, Facebook and operate Twitter accounts in their names to dupe the users.