August 09, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Department of Telecom (DoT) and the Police Department cracked the whip on a fake SIM card racket.

Police identified that a single person’s photograph was used for the issuance of 684 SIM cards under NTR Police Commissionerate limits. Cases have been registered over the incident and the police have taken up an investigation.

Based on a complaint lodged by DoT, the NTR Commissionerate Police registered cases in Ajit Singh Nagar, Vissannapeta and Suryaraopeta on Wednesday.

“Officials of DoT have identified that some thousands of SIM cards were issued with similar photos and address proofs and Know Your Customer (KYC) forms. The DoT authorities, using Artificial Intelligence (AI), have found the fake SIM cards were issued in violation of the rules,” said an officer.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni said that 684 SIM cards were issued with only one person’s photograph.

“During investigation, police learnt that 40 SIM cards were active and a search is on for the remaining cards, which are under use. SIM cards of various companies were misused,” the DCP said.

Police picked up two suspects, who reportedly issued the cards at multiple locations. A detailed probe, including the technical aspects, is on, Mr. Vishal Gunni said.

Cases have been registered under 406 IPC (Criminal breach of trust), 420 IPC (Cheating), 465 IPC (Forgery) and other charges, the DCP added.

