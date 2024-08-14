Fake railway TC arrested, ID Card seized

The police arrested M. Venkatesh, who allegedly kidnapped two minor girls of East Godavari district, and was allegedly collecting money from the passengers posing as railway Ticket Collector (TC).
Venkatesh, a native of Pedamanupuram village, Vizianagaram district, was staying at Dowleswaram. He introduced himself as TC to the neighbours, promised to provide a job in Indian Railways to a woman of Odisha, staying at Dowleswaram, and allegedly lured her two minor daughters.
On June 28, Venkatesh switched off his mobile phone and the minor girls went missing. Following a complaint, the police registered a case and took up investigation.
Police, in association with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel arrested the accused at Korukkupet, near Chennai, on Monday, and seized a fake ID Card, receipt books and other material from him.