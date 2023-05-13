Fake priest lures three girls for nude rituals, rapes them

May 13, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - GUNTUR

A fake priest allegedly held nude rituals with three girls and then raped them by convincing that they would get money. The crime was exposed as the girls gave the information to the police in Guntur city on Saturday through the Disha mobile app.

The Guntur Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez told The Hindu that a case is being registered and the police are yet to get the complete details on it. “According to the preliminary information the girls came to the fake priest on their own by believing in his words. Later, they realised that he was cheating them and lodged a complaint with police, he added.

According to police sources, the accused priest, with the help of another woman, committed the crime. He conducted the nude rituals at various places including Ponnekallu, Guntur, Ongole, Chilakaluripet and Vijayawada with the three girls, who reportedly came from Kurnool. He checked into lodges to perform the rituals.

The fake priest reportedly hails from Ponnekallu village near Guntur, while his woman accomplice is a resident of Chilakaluripet. They lured the victims through social media platforms, the sources said.