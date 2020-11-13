Fake pattadar passbook racket busted

AVANIGADDA (KRISHNA DT.)

13 November 2020 20:54 IST

Six members of gang arrested, more will be taken into custody, say police

A six-member gang, allegedly involved in creating fake pattadar passbooks, was busted by the Koduru police on Friday.

The gang created fake passbooks, possession certificates of land and tax paid receipts, according to Avanigadda Circle Inspector B.B. Ravi Kumar.

Disclosing it to the media here, the CI said based on a complaint lodged by a farmer, Tata Ramprasad, on illegal registration of his land in Mandapakala village, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu directed Avanigadda DSP M. Ramesh Reddy to investigate it.

The team, led by Koduru SI Ramesh and Avanigadda-II SI Suresh, raided a photo studio owned by one Kalisetti Srinivas Rao, and seized nine fake pattadar passbooks. Based on his confession, the police arrested Bellamkonda Govindu, B. Subba Rao, B. Devadasu, Paresi Nancharaiah and Bellamkonda Venkateswara Rao, who obtained fake possession certificates and fake tax paid receipts.

They got the land registered on their names by using the fake documents. The photo studio owner was earlier arrested in 2014 in a similar case and is facing trial, the CI said.

“The gang members were experts in creating fake land documents. Few more accused in the case would be arrested soon,” said Mr. Ravi Kumar.