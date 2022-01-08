Fake messages on lockdown and other restrictions being circulated on social media

Visakhapatnam

08 January 2022 19:08 IST

Officials urge people not to believe them

As the COVID-19 cases see a steep increase since the last 10 days, fake messages of lockdown and other restrictions are being widely circulated on social media and other messenger applications here.

Since Friday, a message is being widely circulated that the State government has imposed night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from January 8. It also claims that all educational institutions, gyms and spas are closed, while theatres, restaurants will operate with 50% capacity. The officials concerned said that the messages are fake and appealed to people not to believe such forwarded messages

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana said that they have not received any directives on lockdown or night curfew till now from the State government. He confirmed that the messages were completely fake.