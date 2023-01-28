Fake G.O.: Govt. to take criminal action against perpetrators

January 28, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Special Chief Secretary, Finance Department, S.S. Rawat has said that some miscreants have released a fake G.O. in the name of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and a suitable legal action would be taken against the perpetrators.

In a statement on Saturday, he said, “It is brought to the notice of the Government that in the visual media and social media, a G.O. stated to have been issued by the Finance Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, mentioning that the age of retirement of Government employees is raised from 62 years to 65 years is under circulation. The Government hereby clarifies that the G.O. is false and fabricated and it was not issued by the Government.”

He informed that the employees and the public at large were advised to not be misled by the false G.O.

The Government was taking steps for filing an FIR for taking criminal action against the perpetrators as per the law, he said.