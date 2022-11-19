Fake currency racketeer was on surveillance, says Additional SP

November 19, 2022 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - NARASARAOPET

Palnadu police, who arrested a man named Uddagiri Alekhya on Thursday for printing fake currency notes, were keeping tabs on his movements as he was known to be a habitual offender.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was involved in 10 crimes in the past, out of which nine were bike theft cases. Recently, he embarked on this new crime of printing fake currency notes using laser printers, bond paper and currency cutters,” Additional Superintendent of Police Bindu Madhav said on Friday.

Trending

“The accused has been to jail several times but there has been no reformation in his attitude. Given his proclivity to crime, our teams were monitoring his activities and busted his fake currency racket on Thursday,” the Additional SP said, adding that the police are in the process of gathering more details in the fake currency case.

Alekhya, who tried to escape from the police by jumping from his first floor residence, is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Narasaraopet after fracturing both his legs in the fall. He will be taken into custody once he is discharged from hospital, police said.