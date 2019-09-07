Fake currency racket busted

The Nellore district police busted a fake currency racket with the arrest a nine-member gang, including one from Rajasthan, on Thursday and Friday.

Police recovered currency notes of denominations of ₹2,000, ₹500, ₹200, ₹100 and ₹50 of the face value of ₹30 lakh, a computer, colour printer, scanner and other accessories from the gangsters arrested by three special teams at Yagarla near Indukurpet in SPSR Nellore district, Epurupalem in Prakasam district and Tenali in Guntur district.

The fake currency notes printed in Eluru were circulated by them in different parts of the country, Superintendent of Police Aishwarya Rastogi told a media conference here on Friday. The main accused, P. Murali (35) from Eluru was involved in a similar offence at Repalle in Guntur district earlier. The accused was computer-savvy and used high quality printer and scanner in printing fake currency. The second accused S. Ramulu was also a repeat offender who joined the main accused and circulated the fake currency notes through the remaining accused.

The others arrested in this connection were K. Srinivasulu (36), Sk. Moulali (40), K. Narendra Kumar (30), Kodali Ravikumar (34), Rachapudi Vidya Sagar (49), Atchutana Suneetha (43) and Premdan (34). The last was from Janakali village in Badmur district of Rajastan. Vidyasagar and Suneetha had received fake currency notes for ₹2 lakh with an intent to circulate them in Surat.

Police were on the lookout for two others in this connection.