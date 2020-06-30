Fake currency racket busted in Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM

30 June 2020 23:08 IST

The Vizianagaram police busted a counterfeit currency racket and arrested six persons, Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari said on Tuesday.

A person named Kandi Ramu and his friends allegedly learnt how to manufacture counterfeit currency notes by watching videos on the internet, and set up a photocopying shop at Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district. They then began printing counterfeit currency notes and circulated them in villages. While the accused managed to dupe a few villagers, some traders eventually realised that the notes were counterfeit and alerted the local police.

After a thorough inquiry, the department arrested six persons and seized counterfeit currency notes with a face value of ₹31 lakh and ₹65,000 in genuine cash. Ms. Rajakumari urged the public to inform the nearest police stations immediately if they come across counterfeit currency notes.