GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Failure to implement job calendar aggravates the unemployment crisis, says BJP leader Satya Kumar

January 08, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar and other leaders participating in the BJYM protest against the State government’s failure to release the annual job calendar, at Gymkhana Grounds in Vijayawada on Monday.

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar and other leaders participating in the BJYM protest against the State government’s failure to release the annual job calendar, at Gymkhana Grounds in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S Giri

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar alleged that the State government’s failure to implement the much-awaited annual job calendar aggravated the crisis of unemployment, which he claimed was so grave, that 145 people ended their lives after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power in 2019. Mr. Kumar claimed that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s promise to provide jobs to lakhs of youth was confined to mere rhetoric.

Speaking to the press here on Monday, after expressing solidarity with activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) who were protesting against the absence of the job calendar at Gymkhana Grounds, the BJP leader said that the CM could not release even one job calendar since assuming power despite educated unemployed youth committing suicide in the State, which was evident from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. The rate of unemployment in the State was more than 4% compared to only 3% at the national level, he highlighted, adding that youth were migrating to other States in search of better opportunities.

He further claimed that to divert people’s attention from the unemployment issue, the government launched the Aadudam Andhra program.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.