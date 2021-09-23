FAIFA lauds steps taken to promote digital technology

The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) has lauded the steps taken by the Ministry of Agriculture to promote digital technology in the farm sector.

In a statement, FAIFA said that technology adoption in the agriculture sector would enable farmers, especially smallholder farmers (SHF), to make informed decisions on crops to grow, seed variety to use, and adoption of best practices. Additionally, it would provide a framework to farmers for future dealings while selling their products and help them navigate the market easily while also reducing the risk of uncertainty. This is besides maximizing the yield thereby making the agriculture sector profitable.

“Introduction of digital technologies in the farm sector will aid precise targeting of all subsidies, services, and policies to benefit the farming community. This is in addition to modernising agriculture supply chains, enabling agri supply chain players to plan their procurement and logistics on precise and timely information. It will also give a push to projects that use artificial intelligence, blockchain technologies to modernize the country’s agriculture sector,” said FAIFA president Javare Gowda.

He said that government's decision to partner with private sector enterprises establishes a common intention to educate and increase farmers’ income between government, companies, and the farming community to bring in revolutionary changes in the Indian agriculture sector. This move would result in meaningful outcomes for smallholder farmers by increasing their income, protecting their produce, and encouraging future generations to also take up agriculture, he said.