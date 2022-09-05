Faculty should focus on research, new developments, says V-C

Teachers’ Day celebrated at JNTU and Tribal University at Vizianagaram

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
September 05, 2022 21:12 IST

JNTU Gurajada-Vizianagaram University Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Rao felicitating meritorious faculty members in Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

JNTU Gurajada-Vizianagaram University Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Rao has urged faculty members to focus on research and new developments in their respective fields so that they could teach students in an effective manner.

He offered tributes to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan during the Teachers’ Day celebrations on the university campus. He urged professors and other teaching faculty members to work hard to meet the expectations of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana who were striving to bring remarkable changes in the education system in Andhra Pradesh.  

Mr. Prasada Rao gave away cash awards from his pocket and recognition certificates to the meritorious teachers who were selected under a students’ evaluation process.

JNTU-GV Registrar G. Swami Naidu, Principal R. Rajeswara Rao and others spoke.

In a programme at the Central Tribal University of Vizianagaram, Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani paid tributes to Radhakrishnan and said that the National Education Policy would bring significant changes in the Indian education system and boost the growth of the country with effective utilisation of human resources.

