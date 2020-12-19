Faculty Development Programme from January 4

Computer Science Department of GITAM Deemed to be University and AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy will be jointly organising an online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Data Sciences from January 4 to 8, 2021.
The five-day online training programme is open to all the faculty members of AICTE approved institutions in the country, said programme coordinator K. Vedavathi here on Saturday.
15 sessions
She informed that the FDP will consist of 15 sessions covering subjects like machine learning topology, big data, data visualisation tools, business intelligence, data mining, probability and statistical analysis, mathematical foundations of data science with introduction to data science and applications. Resource persons from reputed industries and academic institutions, who specialised in the field of data science, will interact with participants during training sessions, she added.
Those who are willing to participate can register by visiting ATAL website: https://atalacademy.aicte-india.org/signup on or before December 27.
An online test will be conducted at the end of the programme.
