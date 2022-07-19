Andhra Pradesh

Faculty development programme begins at Siddhartha pharmacy college

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA July 19, 2022 07:29 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 07:29 IST

The week-long virtual faculty development programme on ‘Emerging Trends in Pharmaceutical Sciences: Challenges from Academic Research to Commercialisation’ by Kommareddy Venkata Sadasiva Rao Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (KVSSCPS) was inaugurated on Monday.

Resource persons include Prof. Lingaiah Nagarapu, senior principal scientist, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology and Dr. G.V. Murlai Mohan Babu, adviser-formulation, Dexa Development Centre, Indonesia spoke on the latest advancements in the pharmaceutical sciences.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Prof. Lingaiah spoke on ‘Indian Pharma Vision: Innovations and their Impact’ while Dr. Murali spoke on ‘Complex Generics: An Emerging Toll in Pharmaceutical Industry’, according to a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The programme is being attended by over 200 professors, faculty, research scholars and students from across the country.

At Andhra Loyola College, Faculty Development Programme on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was conducted on Monday. AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) vice-chairman Prof. Rama Mohana Rao explained the salient features of NEP-2020 to the participants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...