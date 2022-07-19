Faculty development programme begins at Siddhartha pharmacy college

Over 200 professors from across the country in attendance

The week-long virtual faculty development programme on ‘Emerging Trends in Pharmaceutical Sciences: Challenges from Academic Research to Commercialisation’ by Kommareddy Venkata Sadasiva Rao Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (KVSSCPS) was inaugurated on Monday.

Resource persons include Prof. Lingaiah Nagarapu, senior principal scientist, CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology and Dr. G.V. Murlai Mohan Babu, adviser-formulation, Dexa Development Centre, Indonesia spoke on the latest advancements in the pharmaceutical sciences.

Prof. Lingaiah spoke on ‘Indian Pharma Vision: Innovations and their Impact’ while Dr. Murali spoke on ‘Complex Generics: An Emerging Toll in Pharmaceutical Industry’, according to a release.

At Andhra Loyola College, Faculty Development Programme on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was conducted on Monday. AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) vice-chairman Prof. Rama Mohana Rao explained the salient features of NEP-2020 to the participants.