Faculty development programme at GITAM

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 June 2021 23:38 IST

GITAM Deemed to be University along with AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy will be jointly organising an online faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Life Skills Management – Leadership & Excellence’ from June 21 to 25.

The five-day online training programme is open to all faculty members of AICTE-approved institutions in the country, said programme coordinator Dr. Sankranti Srinivasa Rao here on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The programme will focus on innovative teaching methodologies and how to develop interpersonal connection with students during the present pandemic conditions. Those who are willing to participate in the programme are requested to register their names at ATAL website.