Faculty asked to adopt new teaching methods

Faculty Development Programme held for RGUKT IIIT teachers

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT-N) IIIT Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy urged teachers to inculcate a passion for learning better teaching methods in order to be able to teach students better.

Speaking at the Faculty Development Programme (FDP) organised for the newly recruited faculty of the IIIT here on Monday, the Vice-Chancellor asked teachers to learn the pedagogy of RGUKT and update their knowledge from time to time.

IIIT Director G.V.R. Srinivas said the objective of FDP is to introduce academic practices and teaching methods of RGUKT.

Prof. K. Krishnaiah of IIIT Tirupati said teachers should be able to guide and motivate students in all aspects.

UGC-HRDC, BPS Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Haryana, Director Shafali Nagpal said both students and teachers were facing challenges due to changed teaching methods, online classes and examinations.

Former Andhra University School of Distance Education director Prof. Harinarayana, RGUKT-AP CETLS director Prof. Gopala Raju, Nuzvid campus administrative officer G. Bhanu Kiran, Dean (Academics) D. Sravani and other staff participated.