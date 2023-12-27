Faction-ridden Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh saw a decline in overall crime rate in 2023

December 27, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that there was a drop in the overall crime rate in the faction-ridden Palnadu district, and 23 rowdy-sheeters were convicted in various cases in 2023.

“The crime rate came down by 5.64%, while 5,683 cases were settled in Lok Adalats this year when compared to only 2,960 in 2022,” the DGP said during the annual review meeting held in Palnadu district on Tuesday.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy asked Guntur Range DIG G. Pala Raju to focus on the villages vulnerable to faction feuds and the habitations along the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border for the ensuing general elections.

Guntur Superintendent of Police Y. Ravi Shankar Reddy said that factionists were active in 32 villages in 12 mandals of the total 28 in the district.

“The persons with a history of involvement in faction feud and poll-related cases were bound over. Instructions have been issued to the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to keep a vigil on the movements of rowdy, history and suspect sheeters ahead of the elections,” Mr. Ravi Shankar Reddy said.

The DGP said that nine border checkposts have been set up to check smuggling of ganja, drugs and liquor and prevent the movement of criminals between the two States (Andhra Pradesh and Telnagana).

Mr. Pala Raju said that 260 cases related to crimes against women were registered in 2023 when compared to 713 registered in 2022. Under the POCSO Act, the police registered 26 cases this year, which was 81 last year, and 181 missing cases were reported in Palnadu district in 2023 when compared to 408 in the previous year, the DIG said.

Property offences and cyber crimes saw a decline in the district in 2023, the DGP said.

Bapatla district

Meanwhile, Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, during the annual press conference, said that 6,751 cases were registered in 2023 when compared to 11,046 in 2022.

“As a part of coastal protection measures, 60 tourists were rescued from Suryalanka and Vodarevu beaches in 2023. Patrolling has been intensified along the 74-km coastline. First-aid centres have ben set up,” Mr. Vakul Jindal said.

Cases related to sexual assault (rape), missing, POCSO Act, murder, grievous injuries and property offences saw a decline in the district in 2023, the SP added.