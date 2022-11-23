Fact-finding panels will be set up to identify encroached Wakf assets across A.P., says board Chairman 

November 23, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - ONGOLE

Andhra Pradesh Wakf Board Chairman Sk. Khadar Basha has promised to appoint fact-finding committees to identify the prime assets of dargahs and masjids encroached during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

He gave this assurance to Human Rights Council of India national vice-president Shaik Khalifatulla Basha when the latter called on him on Wednesday to felicitate him on being given the Cabinet rank.

Mr. Khalifatulllah Basha, former BJP Minorities’ wing State president, drew the attention of the Wakf Board Chairman to the alleged encroachment of Wakf properties on a large scale in Ongole, Podili and other parts of Prakasam district by land grabbers.

Mr. Khadar Basha said all the existing committees managing the Wakf properties in different parts of the State would be revamped.

ADVERTISEMENT