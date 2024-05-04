Facilitation centres set up for postal ballot voting in Kurnool

May 04, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KURNOOL

Facilitation centres have been set up in all Assembly constituencies of the Kurnool district for postal ballot voting for polling officers and staff on election duty, said District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector G. Srijana.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Ms. Srijana appealed to the officers and staff on election duty to use the postal ballot in the facilitation centres to cast their votes from May 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

She stated that a total of 20,365 polling staff have applied for the postal ballot, and arrangements have been made for the same as per instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Those who are engaged in election duties include 1,604 employees related to essential services, 3,281 employees from other districts, and 15,480 election personnel such as POs, APOs, OPVOs, and police personnel, the Collector said, adding that special counters will be set up in the facilitation centres for all of them.

Ms. Srijana urged employees who have the right to vote in the district and can cast their votes in any constituency, to exercise their right to vote through the postal ballot in the facilitation centres of that constituency. Similarly, she appealed to the employees who have the right to vote in other districts to exercise their franchise through a postal ballot at the special counter set up in the facilitation centre in the constituency where they are working.

