Facilitate HC shiftto Kurnool, Jaganurges Law Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday urged Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to take steps for shifting the principal seat of the High Court (HC) from Amaravati to Kurnool as resolved by the State government.

According to an official release, Mr. Jagan pointed out that the BJP had promised to set up the HC in Rayalaseema and had incorporated the same in its 2019 election manifesto.

At a meeting with the Union Minister in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said the Legislative Assembly recently passed the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, to have the legislative capital at Amaravati, Executive capital in Visakhapatnam and the judicial capital in Kurnool in fulfilment of the sub-regional aspirations.

By doing so, the State government intended to ensure equal development of all the regions, Mr. Jagan told Mr. Prasad during their meeting that lasted about an hour.

Mr. Jagan told the Minister that the clearance of the Ministry of Law and Justice was needed to move the HC out of Amaravati.

Disha law

He also sought steps for Parliament’s nod to the A.P. Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2019 (to be known as the Disha Act), saying that it was aimed at ensuring women’s safety and gave the mandate to deliver the judgment within 21 days in rape cases. Besides, it contemplated death penalty to the convicts and provides for increased jail term for sexual offences against minors.

Mr. Jagan also took up the issue of the State government’s decision to abolish the Legislative Council and urged Mr. Prasad to get it approved in Parliament.

The CM alleged that the Council obstructed important government Bills thereby made a mockery of democracy. The State government had, therefore, considered it appropriate to disband the Council and passed a resolution for it in the Assembly.