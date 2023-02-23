Facial Recognition Technology for devotees at Tirumala from March 1

February 23, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is all set to become the first religious institution in the country to introduce Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) for pilgrim related activities.

The technology will be introduced on a pilot basis from March 1 at the second Vaikuntam Queue Complex through which the common pilgrims gain entry into the Lord Venkateswara temple and at all other allied Accommodation Management Services (AMS) systems at Tirumala.

Besides enhancing transparency in the token-less darshan system, the allotment of cottages and guest houses, the FRT will help check impersonation.

The technology will not only ensure that the caution deposits are refunded to the pilgrims, but also thwart illegal attempts to procure more Sarva Darshan tokens.

“TTD is set to introduce facial recognition technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntam 2 and AMS systems from March 1 onwards,” said a temple official.

As part of this new initiative, D. Narasimha Kishore, chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO), TTD said each and every pilgrim will be photographed at the entry point while enrolling for darshan to be matched with the data bank for averting impersonation and services misuse.

Following the first visit, that particular pilgrim can be easily identified during every subsequent visit.

“When he (pilgrim) enters the temple a second time, the man will be cross-checked with facial recognition. When he stands before the camera and his image is captured, it will be sent to the data (bank) and compared if the same ticket is matched, then he will be allowed. Else it will attract (charges of) impersonation,” Mr. Kishore said.

Other complementary benefits include tracing a missing person’s trail in the temple complex, ensuring laddus (consecrated sweets served as prasadam) delivery is not misused, ending impersonation, swift verification of devotees and others.

“Checking a devotee will be very fast. Earlier, we used to check with Aadhaar cards, take personal details manually and enter. Now even impersonation status will be stored… action will be initiated, there is a proof. This is a big achievement if it succeeds hundred per cent,” said the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

On successful incorporation of this technology, once a pilgrim enters Tirumala, he is under the digital fence of the temple management. All 3,000 cameras can capture all the devotees.

“Once his (devotee) face is recognised at the time of enrollment, you can check the person at the entry point. Next when he is going to darshan. One token of prasadam will be given. There he can be checked. From there he goes to the prasadam, there also we can cross check,” he noted.

According to the senior police official, biometric identification using iris and fingerprints are 100% foolproof as facial recognition sometimes is only 60% correct.

After gauging the efficiency, TTD’s chief security officer feels that it can also be integrated into the surveillance camera command control system of one of the richest Hindu temples, which draws nearly 1 lakh visitors a day.

Meanwhile, Sandeep from the TTD’s IT wing assured that the data harvested and mapped for facial recognition is immune to external interference, considering its secured nature in TTD’s local data centre.

“It is stored in our data centre only. It is not stored outside TTD premises. Second thing is it is an intranet application. It is not an internet application,” he said.

Moreover, TTD’s data centre is fortified with a disaster recovery facility located at Tirumala Arjitham office. He claimed the public or the outside world cannot access this data.

(With inputs from PTI)