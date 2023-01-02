Facial app attendance kicks in; no change in norms, says NTR dist. Collector

January 02, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that there were no new norms associated with facial recognition attendance which was made mandatory from Monday.

Mr. Rao along with several officials registered his attendance on the APFRS app.

He conducted an awareness programme for the employees. All the existing rules would be in force and the only difference was marking the attendance through the app, he said.

As per the existing attendance system, any employee who delays marking attendance manually by one hour for three days will be penalised with one day’s leave.

“Several government employees and officials work overtime and with the usage of the app, the details of overtime will also be registered with the government,” he said.

The app would take attendance only while the employee’s mobile was located at the designated office address. Issues related to the app usage by officials and employees who did field work would be sorted out soon, he added.