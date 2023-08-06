HamberMenu
Facelift for 11 railway stations in Vijayawada Division under Amrit Bharat scheme

The aim is to enhance the amenities and facilities much beyond the minimum essential requirement, says Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anand Patil

August 06, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Eleven railway stations in the Vijayawada Railway Division will soon be given a facelift under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme (ABSS).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the works to be taken up under the scheme at 508 stations across the country, which included the following 11 in the State: Eluru, Anakapalle, Bhimavaram Town, Kakinada Town Junction, Narasapur, Nidadavolu Junction, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Tadepalligudem, Tenali and Tuni.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anand Patil said the objective was to formalise a visionary master plan for each railway stations under the scheme and implement the same in a phased manner to enhance the amenities and facilities much beyond the minimum essential requirement.

He said that the 11 stations would be developed with ₹269.9 crore.

Under the scheme, Eluru, Narasapur, Nidadavolu, Ongole, Singarayakonda, Tadepalligudem, Tenali and Tuni stations would get escalators and lifts, while waiting halls, modular toilets, improved platform surface and others would be provided at all the 11 stations.

