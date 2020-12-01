Faced suspension from House for sake of farmers: Naidu

‘Chief Minister has no respect for the Assembly and the Leader of Opposition’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who, along with 12 party MLAs, was suspended from the Assembly for a day on the first day of the winter session on Monday, said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party colleagues had no respect for the House or the Leader of the Opposition.

The former Chief Minister faced suspension after he and his party MLAs staged a sit-in in front of the Speaker’s podium alleging that they were not being allowed to speak.

“No Chief Minister ever dared to mete out such humiliation and disrespect to the Leader of Opposition,” said Mr. Naidu while addressing the media on Monday.

“For the first time in my long political career, I faced suspension. I never thought that I would rush to the Speaker’s podium. But, I endured the humiliation and suspension for the sake of the farmers who suffered heavy losses owing to the rain caused by Cyclone Nivar,” he said.

The TDP chief said the farmers had suffered crop losses in over 20 lakh to 25 lakh acres in the past one and a half years. “The inefficient Chief Minister is making empty promises in the Assembly. But, no concrete steps have been taken so far to help the farmers,” alleged Mr. Naidu.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling YSR Congress Party, Mr. Naidu alleged that the State government had thrown all traditions of the Assembly to the winds and did not even care to take up a meaningful debate on the woes of the cyclone-hit farmers.

“The Leader of Opposition was not given a chance to speak in the Assembly. The first time MLAs of the ruling party and the police also behaved in a hysterical manner,” he alleged.

‘House waits for none’

Mr. Naidu further said that the Assembly, a Constitutional institution, was also forced to wait for the Chief Minister.

“The session of the House did not start until he arrived. Neither does the Assembly nor the Parliament wait for any leader as these citadels of democracy are above individuals and have a sanctity of their own. Even that is under attack under the YSRCP regime. It looked as though the Chief Minister would even abolish the courts just like he had decided to abolish the Council,” said Mr. Naidu.

The TDP president said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy might have got 151 MLAs, but the difference in vote share between the YSRCP and the TDP was just 10 %.

“Just because the ruling party have got a huge majority, it can not continue their atrocities against the BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities in the State,” added Mr. Naidu.