Andhra Pradesh

Facebook extends $20K as ad credit for Health Department page

Social media portal Facebook has extended ad credit worth $20,000 to the Andhra Pradesh’s Health Department page, ‘COVID-19 Response Arogya Andhra’, to boost awareness on the pandemic.

In a release, COVID Command Control Centre nodal officer Arja Srikanth said that the Facebook page of the Health Department had over 1.63 lakh followers, which was higher than the follower count of pages of many other States, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Odisha.

He said that in view of the active participation of the AP page, Facebook had given $20,000 advertisement credit during the COVID-19 second wave. In the first wave, an ad credit of $15,000 was given, he said.

He said Facebook also enabled the page with COVID-19 alert option, and reach out to two million Facebook users in the state.

Mr. Srikanth said that Facebook was also providing technical help, besides content development.


