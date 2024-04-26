Face-off between YSRCP and TDP cadres leads to tension at Tadipatri ARO office

April 26, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

There was tension during the scrutiny of nominations at the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) office in Tadipatri town on Friday.

When leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) attempted to gain entry to the room, they were stopped by members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which led to a heated exchange of words between the two groups.

The TDP activists expressed their dissatisfaction over the police not preventing the YSRCP leaders from entering the room.

Tension escalated when the YSRCP activists allegedly attempted to physically assault TDP members, resulting in a serious altercation between the two groups. Subsequently, the police intervened to disperse the cadres of both parties.

The TDP activists alleged that the YSRCP was demoralised having seen the huge public revolt against the government, and hence was resorting to physical attacks and intimidatory tactics.

Earlier, during the election campaign of Payyavula Keshav, sitting MLA of Uravakonda, the YSRCP leaders reportedly tried to disrupt the TDP leader’s entry into some wards.

Mr. Keshav said that the police should exercise extra caution and protect law and order during the elections.

“Any attempt to disrupt the electoral process or engage in unlawful activities will not be tolerated, and appropriate action will be taken against those involved,” he said.

