GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Face-off between YSRCP and TDP cadres leads to tension at Tadipatri ARO office

Trouble breaks out when TDP activists tried to prevent members of the YSRCP from entering the room where scrutiny of nominations is in progress

April 26, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

There was tension during the scrutiny of nominations at the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) office in Tadipatri town on Friday.

When leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) attempted to gain entry to the room, they were stopped by members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which led to a heated exchange of words between the two groups.

The TDP activists expressed their dissatisfaction over the police not preventing the YSRCP leaders from entering the room.

Tension escalated when the YSRCP activists allegedly attempted to physically assault TDP members, resulting in a serious altercation between the two groups. Subsequently, the police intervened to disperse the cadres of both parties.

The TDP activists alleged that the YSRCP was demoralised having seen the huge public revolt against the government, and hence was resorting to physical attacks and intimidatory tactics.

Earlier, during the election campaign of Payyavula Keshav, sitting MLA of Uravakonda, the YSRCP leaders reportedly tried to disrupt the TDP leader’s entry into some wards.

Mr. Keshav said that the police should exercise extra caution and protect law and order during the elections.

“Any attempt to disrupt the electoral process or engage in unlawful activities will not be tolerated, and appropriate action will be taken against those involved,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.