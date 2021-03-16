Face inquiry into land pooling scam, Naidu told

Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has questioned Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as to why he feared CID notices, and dared him to face inquiry instead of getting stay from courts.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he alleged that Mr. Naidu was known for getting stays to escape investigations.

Referring to Nara Lokesh saying that the court had given them a clean chit, he stated that TDP leaders were trying to distort the fact and mislead people. In this context, Mr. Reddy said that TDP leaders should not bring a stay if they thought justice would be done to them in the courts.

Asserting that Mr. Naidu along with his close associates was involved in insider trading of Amaravati lands during the TDP regime, he said the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to probing the scam and constituted a cabinet subcommittee.

On the ULB polls, he said that the State government had perfectly balanced both welfare and development, and people had given a massive victory. He said that people observed the abusive language of Mr. Naidu and acted responsibly by voting the YSRCP although the Opposition leader tried to provoke them, and politicise Amaravati and Vizag Steel Plant issues.

Mr. Reddy said he TDP had failed miserably under the leadership of Mr. Naidu, who couldn’t even secure a clear majority in one single corporation and lost deposits in 12 corporations.