Eye screening camp held at Mindhi village

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 February 2021 00:47 IST

A door-to-door unique free eye screening project funded by Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) under their CSR activity has been initiated at Mindhi village by Sankar Foundation, a super-specialty eye hospital in the city.

The eye care project is aimed at eradication of avoidable blindness in Mindhi and adjoining colonies.

Advertising

Advertising

The project was inaugurated by Gudivada Amarnath, MLA, Anakapalle, in the presence of Sri Narsappa, vice-president, APL, G.S.N. Murthy, GM (HR), APL and Sankar Foundation officials.

A team of medical and paramedical staff of Sankar Foundation screened around 4,324 persons so far and provided 1,800 spectacles to needy persons and performed 133 cataract and 30 sub-specialty surgeries in Mindhi and its adjoining colonies.

During the screening, people suffering from refractive errors were provided with spectacles fitted in a frame of their choice. People identified with cataract were also operated upon at Sankar Foundation Hospital and were given transport, food, accommodation, post-operative surgery medicines, follow-ups and vision improvement glasses. People suffering with retinal and corneal ailments were identified and treated. All services were done free of cost.

Speaking at a function held in Mindhi on Saturday, Mr. Amarnath appreciated APL and Sankar Foundation for their gesture and assured all help and support.

Mr. Amarnath also distributed spectacles to the patients to mark the occasion.

K.B.M. Manimala, managing trustee and CEO, Sankar Foundation, was present.