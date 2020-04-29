‘Eye in the sky’ catches frontline staff in action

As the city along with rest of the country is facing an unprecedented situation due to the lockdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, eerie silence and empty roads and buildings have been the new normal for more than a month. Also, frontline staff and all other government officials are out on the streets making efforts to contain the outbreak.

These visuals were captured by drone cameras by a couple of teams and the videos have gone viral on social media platforms.

Ritchie Media, a start-up, with the support of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), has a made a tribute video to all the frontline staff while showing stunning visuals of the city.

Aerial view

“The video is a tribute to all healthcare professionals, police, municipal staff who have been risking their lives. While shooting the video, we were moved by the way government personnel — from Asha workers to higher-ups — are responding to the situation on the ground,” said Ritchie, the start-up’s founder.

On YouTube, the video has over 21,000 views while another video by T.S. Reddy of Photo India has been viewed by more than 45,000 users. The Photo India video exclusively captured the aerial view of the city roads and important places.