‘Extra marital affair the main cause for many murders’

Extra marital affair was the prime cause for over 42% of the total number of murders (47) reported in 2019 in Krishna district. The number of murder cases registered in the previous year was 41.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Krishna District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said in most of the cases, own family members were the accused.

According to the report -- The Crime in Krishna 2019 -- released by Mr. Ravindranath Babu, the other reason for the number of murders was the family disputes. The cause led to as many as 12 murders. Dowry harassment resulted in two murders in the year.

“The rise in the total number of offences in the year was 18%. As many as 13,137 cases were registered during the year as against 10,743 in 2018. Of them, 29 were rape cases, while the number was 41 in 2018. A total of 155 dowry harassment cases were reported this year as against 145 in 2018,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

As many as 127 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was registered this year. Rowdy sheets were opened against 53 facing the charges under the POCSO Act since 2018 to prevent the sexual assault against the children, according to Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

Road accidents

As many as 332 persons were killed in 939 road accidents in 2019. Of them, 153 died on the highways. The number of injured in the accidents was 1,290 persons.

Mr. Ravindranth Babu claimed that four cases under Zero FIR were registered in the district.