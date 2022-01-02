Extortion case registered against two reporters in East Godavari

KAKINADA

02 January 2022 12:23 IST

They demand one lakh rupees from a rice miller on the eve of New year

The East Godavari police have registered a case against two local reporters on the charges of extortion on the eve of New Year under Gandepalli police limits. The duo is Jaggampeta-based stringers.

The two reporters, identified as Mandapaka Appanna and Kondapalli Srinu, have reportedly demanded ₹1 lakh bribe from a rice miller. They also threaten him further to broadcast news if he would fail to pay the bribe.

According to Gandepalli Sub-Inspector P. Sobhan Kumar, the reporters went to the rice mill of the victim and threatened him of broadcasting news to establish that he was procuring rice supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

“The victim has lodged a complaint on the threats from the reporters. An extortion case under the IPC 384 has been registered against the accused. The investigation is on”, said Mr. Sobhan Kumar. The case was registered against the accused on January 1.