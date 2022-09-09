Externally Aided Projects should be completed on time, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that the Externally Aided Projects (EAP) which are being executed at a cost of Rs. 25,497.28 crore should be completed as per the timeline.

During a review meeting, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the projects came with the aid of the New Development Bank (NDB), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JAICA), the World Bank and KFB.

In the arid lands of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and north coastal Andhra, tanks should be linked with lakes, he said. Taking the Assembly constituency as a unit, the tanks should be mapped to match the data and water should flow by gravity from the lakes. This would result in a significant swell of groundwater levels paving the way for environmental balance.

The land under the tanks could be irrigated giving scope for sustainable employment and income opportunities. This subject should be taken up after a comprehensive study and implemented with the aid of financial agencies like the World Bank, the Chief Minister instructed the officials.

The works on bridges, ROBs and flyovers should be completed with special attention.

With Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanpadu ports coming up, there would be development around and creating a land bank was essential. This would enable the port-based economy to develop, he said.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, Finance Department Special Chief Secretary S.S. Rawath and the officials of the other departments concerned.