‘Extensive probe on into chariot-burning incident’

A long stick recovered by police at the Antarvedi temple has led to speculation that an attempt to collect honey from beehives must have led to the mishap.

Vijayawada

06 September 2020 23:59 IST

Yet to ascertain the cause behind the fire, says DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said that police are investigating the chariot-burning incident at the Sri Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in East Godavari district from all angles.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Mr. Sawang said Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials, Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao, a CLUES team and other officers visited the temple and collected samples.

“It was an unfortunate incident, and police are trying to ascertain the cause for the fire. We are trying to find out whether the chariot was burnt accidentally or whether it is the handiwork of any mischievous persons or anti-social elements,” the DGP said.

Investigating officers reportedly did not find the presence of any inflammable material at the spot. Police are looking into how many CCTV cameras were installed on the temple premises, particularly at the chariot, and why they were defunct, Mr. Sawang said.

Presence of beehives

A senior police officer who is monitoring the investigation said that some beehives were reportedly found on the temple premises. Police are inquiring whether any person, in a bid to collect honey, lit fire to the hives, which subsequently spread and set the chariot ablaze.

“We have taken a serious view of the fire mishap at the historic temple, and the case will be solved soon,” the officer said.