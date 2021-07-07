Extended airport runway to be operational from July 15

The runway length has been increased to 3.3 km

The extended runway of Vijayawada International Airport will be operational from July 15.

District Collector J. Nivas along with Airport Director G. Madhusudhana Rao, Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and others inspected the airport premises on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nivas said that the extended runway would be used from July 15. He said the runway could facilitate operations of large aircraft like Boeing 737 and others.

Mr. Nivas said runway extension and airport expansion was taken up in 837 acres area and the process of allocation plots in layouts to evacuees under Rehabilitation and Resettlement had been completed.

He said compensation was being paid and allocation of plots in Dawajigudem R&R colony will be done through lottery. He said all basic amenities would be provided in the R&R colony.

Meanwhile, the airport has geared up to operate international services from July 15 with the opening of extended runaway. The runway of length 2.2 km had been increased to 3.3 km.

So far, the airport despite being declared as an international airport in 2017 had operated international services to and from Singapore and under the Vande Bharath Mission during COVID lockdown.