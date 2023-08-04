HamberMenu
Extend voters’ survey by fortnight, TDP asks ECI

August 04, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, led by party president K. Atchannaidu, met the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials on the sidelines of the two-day special workshop held here, on Thursday to discuss issues related to the ongoing Special Summary Revision-2024.

The TDP leaders requested the ECI officials to treat Andhra Pradesh as a special case given the ongoing ‘turmoil in political activities’.

They requested an extension of the door-to-door verification of the voter ID cards by a fortnight, as the process was affected in the last week of July due to rains.

“Booth-level officials are conducting the survey without going door to door. They sit in their offices or Sachivalayams and take the help of ward volunteers to collect data and report the same to the election officials,” president Atchannaidu alleged in the memorandum to the ECI official

