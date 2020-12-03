‘Extend implementation of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’

Forum urges CM to take up the issue with the Centre

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Chapter of United Forum for RTI Campaign (UFRTI-AP) have urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to take up with the Centre the issue of extending implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the organisation’s founder member B. Ramakrishna Raju and co-convenor Chakradhar Buddhaurged Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to pass a resolution in the Assembly in this regard.

They said supply of edible oil and pulses should be included for each beneficiary of the scheme and pointed out that the estimates of available stocks with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) indicated that it was feasible to both universalise the Public Distribution System (PDS) and simultaneously extend the PMGKAY for at least another six months.

Free ration distribution under the scheme expired in November 2020. Under this scheme, persons with a ‘priority’ or Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration card under the National Food Security Act (2013) receive additional 5 kgs of grain per person and each household gets 1 kg of chana for free.

Food Security Act

The members said that the Central programme is needed to support the poor listed under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and that it would help them cope with the economic distress caused due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Currently, more than 1.5 crore families are benefiting from the scheme in the State.

They said their field observations indicated that a large number of people were still grappling with uncertainties over livelihood and unemployment.

Mid-Day Meal scheme

During the lockdown, dry ration was supplied to the families of children who were benefiting from the Mid-Day Meal scheme.

But it has been discontinued after opening of schools. Stating that more than 30% of children were not attending schools due to pandemic scare, they said these kids were deprived of the MDM.

They said children who were not attending school, should be supplied with dry ration.