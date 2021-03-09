Extend help for establishing 13 medical colleges in State, 3 MPs urge Harsh Vardhan

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

09 March 2021 20:08 IST

Three MPs from East Godavari district on Tuesday met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and sought financial aid from the Centre for establishing the proposed 13 medical colleges in the State.

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, Amalapuram MP Ch. Anuradha and Rajya Sabha member P. Subhash Chandra Bose urged Dr. Harsh Vardhan to consider their appeal.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Mr. Bharat has said, “We have explained the State government’s proposal on the issue. The dream will be realised with the support from the Centre.” The State government had already identified the land for the proposed medical colleges in all the 13 districts.

“The need for extending the medical services and medical education in the State has been shared with Dr. Harsh Vardhan. We hope receiving encouragement from the Centre,” added Mr. Bharat.