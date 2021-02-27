Extend all help to beneficiaries under welfare schemes: CM

GUNTUR

27 February 2021 00:44 IST

1.06 lakh units will be given away under Jagananna Palavelluva, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that all help and cooperation should be extended to the beneficiaries under YSR Aasara and YSR Cheyutha.

At a review meeting on welfare schemes, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that there are 16.25 lakh beneficiaries who are availing themselves of various schemes in textiles, handicrafts, food products, jewellery and other sectors.

Under Jagananna Jeevakranthi scheme, 70,719 beneficiaries would be handed over sheep and goats, he said.

Under Jagananna Palavelluva, 1.06 lakh units would be given away to beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister also examined the proposal to felicitate volunteers and classify them into three levels. He would attend three programmes across the State, he said.

On the NREGS, the officials explained that 2,328 lakh working hours have been logged in, out of which June recorded the highest working hours of 798.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to speed up construction of village and ward secretariats.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Secretary, PR and RD, Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary G. Jayalakshmi and Finance Secretary Natarajan Gulzar were present.