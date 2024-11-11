 />
Expose the government’s failures and stand firm in questioning its decisions, Jagan urges YSRCP MLCs

The ruling party seems to be unwilling to grant opposition status to YSRCP as it will have to allocate time and opportunities for the party to question the government, he says

Published - November 11, 2024 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
The YSRCP will continue to question the government with evidence and facts, says the party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

The YSRCP will continue to question the government with evidence and facts, says the party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

The YSR Congres Party  (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met the party’s Legislative Council Members in the context of the ongoing Assembly sessions to discuss strategies for exposing government failures, questioning policies and addressing the ruling party’s refusal to recognise the YSRCP as the opposition party.

Addressing the meeting at the party central office on Monday, Mr. Jagan stated that YSRCP had filed a petition in the High Court seeking official opposition status in the Assembly, but the Speaker is not yet responded to the counter. He noted that YSRCP remains the sole opposition in the Assembly but is being denied rightful recognition. The ruling party seems to be unwilling to grant opposition status, as it would require allocating time and opportunities for the party to question the government.

Criticising the government for stifling the opposition’s voice and failing to recognise a party with a 40% vote share, Mr. Jagan said the party senior leaders and MLAs have been raising issues through media daily. The party would continue to question the government with evidence and facts. He called upon the MLCs to expose the government’s failures and stand firm in questioning its decisions, adding the people would eventually recognise the YSRCP’s contributions and achievements. He also mentioned the possibility of simultaneous elections and urged members to be prepared for any political developments.

The YSRCP president urged MLCs to hold the government accountable for its unfulfilled promises and highlighted its attempts to suppress dissent. He remarked that within six months of the election, people have begun to see Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s actions as deceptive and false. Encouraging party members to stay resilient, he exuded confidence that the YSRCP would return to power by adhering to its values and principles.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:47 pm IST

