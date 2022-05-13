Expose the ‘failed promises’ of YSRCP Government, Naidu urges youth

TDP President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

May 13, 2022 20:48 IST

‘Use social media to create awareness on the destructive administration in the State’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday exhorted members of the party’s youth wing to expose the financial crisis being faced by the YSRCP Government and make its “spree of loans obtained a hot topic for public discussion.”

Addressing a meeting of the district unit of Telugu Yuvatha in Kuppam, Mr. Naidu said they should extensively propagate the “failed promises of the YSRCP Government through the social media.”

“The youth should shed their silence and question the government, as this alone will lead to a massive public awareness on the destructive administration in the State,” Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Naidu alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had put the future of youth at stake. In the absence of employment, the youth were in a state of distress. The students were a worried lot without scholarship, he observed.

Reiterating that top priority would be accorded to youth in all TDP posts, Mr. Naidu said they should shoulder the responsibility of strengthening the party for the 2024 elections. “In case the YSRCP Government troubles you with false cases, I will be in the forefront to fight on your behalf,” Mr. Naidu said.

“The YSRCP, which has come to power by promising prohibition, is now obtaining loans at exorbitant interest by showing the revenue through the sale of liquor for the next 25 years. The government will soon put the State on the brink of becoming another Sri Lanka,” Mr. Naidu said.