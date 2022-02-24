Export schemes, incentives discussed at seminar
Event organised by Engineering Export Promotion Council of India
The Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC) organised a seminar on ‘export incentives and risks for MSMEs’ here on Thursday in association with the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers), Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Visakhapatnam, MSME Development Institute (MSME-DI), Visakhapatnam and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Limited (ECGC), Guntur.
Joint DGFT B.N. Ramesh, MSME-DI Assistant Director Raghuram, EEPC Senior Assistant Director (Hyderabad) V.C. Ravish and ECGC (Guntur) branch manager Brahmayya spoke on the export policies and schemes, facilities available for exporters on various government portals, export credit risk insurance covers for exporters and services offered by the EEPC India to exporters.
AP Chambers president-elect Potluri Bhaskara Rao, general secretary B. Raja Sekhar and others were present.
