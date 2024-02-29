ADVERTISEMENT

Expo organised at Maris Stella on National Science Day

February 29, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Departments of Life Sciences and Physical Sciences of Maris Stella College organised a symposium and exhibition on the occasion of National Science Day on February 28 (Wednesday), with over 300 participating students.

Maris Stella College principal Sr. Rekha discussed the theme of ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’ and recent scientific developments in the country.

In his inaugural speech, social activist and research promoter T. Srikumar stressed the importance of home-grown technological solutions.

